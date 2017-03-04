On this week’s all-star episode, we feature outspoken columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” During this episode, Kirk, a resident of the UK, discusses his decision to lease a 2017 Toyota Yaris Hybrid subcompact car, and moves on to the Tesla and the potential for self-driving technology. You’ll also hear why he is skeptical of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s hint, during the corporate shareholder’s meeting, that the company would address the needs of professional users with new Macs and creative users with Mac apps. Will there actually be a revised Mac Pro that is a more credible alternative as a computer workstation?



You’ll also take a romp through the world of social networks with Cella Lao Rousseau, a reporter with iMore. During this segment, Cella will talk about the Snapchat IPO, its impact, and how the network plans to leverage its large user base to earn money.The discussion moves to profiles of the most popular social networks and how they meet the needs of their members. Snapchat’s unique slant is to allow you to send photos and videos that self-destruct shortly after they are viewed. The discussion includes Facebook, which Gene says has become too bloated for him except for the Messenger app, which he uses regularly because most of his contacts are on the service. Has Twitter outlived its usefulness despite becoming the medium of choice for high-profile people, such as the President of the United States, to make announcements? What about WhatsApp, Instagram, Mashable and Reddit? What happened to one of the original social networks, MySpace?