Gene and Chris present a special women’s roundtable featuring Erica Lukes, Chase Kloetzke and Kathleen Marden. What obstacles have the women of Ufology faced in breaking the glass ceiling, and being taken seriously, and how about some of the great achievements of women in the field? Erica Lukes is currently researching historical and current sightings in Utah and is the Communications Director of the International Association of UAP Researchers. She hosts a weekly show on KCOR called “UFO Classified.” Chase Kloetzke is Deputy Director of Investigations and Special Case Manager for MUFON. Kathleen Marden is associated with the Mutual UFO Network, as Director of Experiencer Research and the Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters, as an advisory board member and consultant to its research subcommittee.