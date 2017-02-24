We feature prolific author and commentator Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who talks about his first self-published book, “Working Smart for Mac Users.” He’ll discuss how he overcame his Adult ADD disorder to organize his time and become more productive as a freelance writer. He’ll also explain how he began as a hunt and peck typist to become reasonably fast on the keyboard. Does he type as fast as Gene, and does it even matter? And does he intend to review the Late 2016 MacBook Pro or does he have other products to cover?



You’ll also hear from commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. His bill of fare this time includes a brief pop culture discussion, and then he moves to the Mac Pro and whether it makes sense for Apple to upgrade a product that has been sold unchanged since 2013. Gene brings up his dream or mythical iMac Pro configuration with a more powerful processor and two internal drives. And what about AMD’s new Ryzen processor family, which they claim is faster than comparable Intel silicon? Jeff brings up a recent case of ransomware on a Mac, where those infected will find their data encrypted unless they pay the fee — and maybe not even then. And is Apple going to hold a media event to launch a new lineup of iPads? What about all those predictions about the next iPhone, rumored to have an edge-to-edge OLED display and wireless charging?