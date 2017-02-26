« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — February 26, 2017  (Read 117 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — February 26, 2017
« on: February 24, 2017, 07:29:34 PM »
Seven years after his first appearance on The Paracast, Gene and Chris present well-known conspiracy theorist Jim Marrs. We’ll cover the standbys, including the Kennedy assassination, the murder of Robert Kennedy, secret space programs, ancient astronauts and even 9/11. He is author of such books as “Crossfire: The Plot that Killed Kennedy,” and “Our Occulted History: Do the Global Elite Conceal Ancient Aliens?” Jim has worked for several Texas newspapers and, since 1980, he has been a freelance writer, author and public relations consultant. He also published a rural weekly newspaper along with a monthly tourism tabloid, a cable television show and several videos.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast