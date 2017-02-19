« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — February 19, 2017  (Read 203 times)

The Paracast — February 19, 2017
« on: February 17, 2017, 07:31:38 PM »
Gene and guest-co host Goggs Mackay interview Bob Schroeder, author of “Solving the UFO Enigma: How Modern Physics is Revealing the Technology of UFOs.” So if UFOs are real an extraterrestrial, just how do they perform amazing stunts of maneuverability? What can we learn about advancing our own understanding of physics and possible propulsion systems for future spacecraft? It’s going to be a fascinating journey to the frontiers of science. According to Bob: “I retired a few years ago from Hewlett-Packard after 26 years in operations and product management…I’ve done talks at Phoenix MUFON 2015; MUFON Symposium 2015, Irvine, Calif.; International UFO Congress 2014, Phoenix, Arizona, etc.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
