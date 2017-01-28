We featured writer Steve Guttenberg, CNET's "Audiophiliac." Steve covered the home audio beat, and on this episode he focused on such things as the death of FM radio in Norway, whether it's on the endangered species list in the U.S., and what about HD radio, a digital add-on for AM and FM that delivers enhanced sound? Have broadcasters and audio equipment makers done enough to make you realize this technology — which comes on many new cars — even exists? Indeed, do people even listen to music anymore? Gene and Steve also discussed the so-called vinyl resurgence, as Steve suggested a cheap way for you to begin to hear records again.



You also heard from "cranky" commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. And why was Bryan in "cranky" mode? He was concerned with the relative lack of new products from Apple in 2016, specifically the Mac platform, where only two models, the MacBook and the MacBook Pro, received refreshes. Bryan also expressed his concerns over the fact that Apple is evidently no longer developing AirPort Wi-Fi routers, and what about the decision to ditch the display lineup and offer an ugly LG display for users of the new MacBook Pro?