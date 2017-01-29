Gene and Chris present paranormal investigator Joshua P. Warren, who is producing a live, interactive paranormal investigator certification course covering spirits, UFOs, cryptids, ESP, magick and more, which he’s offering online on a one-time basis. The discussion focuses heavily on such topics as the nature of reality, whether we could even recognize the presence of aliens and their spacecraft, and ancient astronauts, the possibility that extraterrestrials visited Earth and interacted with humans more than two thousand years ago. Warren will also describe the possible benefits of the so-called “wishing machine,” a radionics device, as Gene volunteers to test one and report the results to listeners.