MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017:
STEWART RHODES, attorney and founder of Oath Keepers joins TPH to share his experience at Trump’s inauguration.
Website: http://oathkeepers.org
Former New York Detective JIM ROTHSTEIN will discuss PizzaGate, Pedophilia and The Satanic Cult. James (Jim) Rothstein is a former New York City police detective who spent 35 years on the force, much of it investigating child slavery and pedophile rings and is now a private investigator and noted human trafficking expert.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017:
ROBERT REDFERN walks the walk and talks the talk...and he feels GREAT! Tune in as he shares his insights on health and what you can do to live a better life.
Websites:
CHRIS ERNESTO joins to discuss what the military is doing abroad, especially in Syria and the provocation of Russia.
Email: chris@stpeteforpeace.org
Websites:https://www.stpete4peace.org http://www.usinafrica.com
WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 25, 2017:
Attorney and former prosecutor KRISANNE HALL joins to discuss what's going on with the Kansas 2nd Amendment issue - The Cox-Kettler case.
Article: This Lawsuit Could Shatter ALL Federal
Website: http://www.krisannehall.com
THURSDAY - JANUARY 26, 2017:
ANDREW GAUSE joins to what is going on in the financial realm. Andy is a currency historian and nationally recognized expert on the U.S. Monetary System.
Website: http://www.andygause.com
Charcoal expert JOHN DINSLEY will share what activated charcoal is and how it can be used to treat many different problems. From bee stings and spider bites, to poison and toxins in your system, this is a must have addition to any home as it can save your life or the lives of your loved ones including your pets!
FRIDAY - JANUARY 27, 2017:
DAVID M. ZUNIGA, Founder of American Again joins The Power Hour to discuss tax honesty.
Website: http://www.americaagain.net
3rd Hour Open Lines
