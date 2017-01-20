On this week’s all-star episode, we feature outspoken commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” After Gene discusses a curious virus-style documents he was receiving from his Brother laser printer — and his solution — Kirk explains why he is bullish on Apple, despite the problems he has with recent products. Kirk continues to complain about Apple’s inability to ship products on time, using the MacBook Pro and the AirPods as recent examples.



You’ll also hear from author Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who joins Gene in reminiscing about Apple’s past, in the mid-1990s, when they actually licensed the Mac OS to such companies as Power Computing, who then produced low-cost clones. The discussion moves to Consumer Reports’ controversial tests of the Late 2016 MacBook Pro. At first, due to inconsistent battery life ratings, CR refused to recommend the new notebooks. Once they worked with Apple to trace the problem, where their peculiar testing scheme activated an obscure Safari bug, the rating was changed to recommended. Bob calls it hit bait. He also discusses his first self-publshed book, “Working Smarter for Mac Users” and how the solutions he discovered helped him deal with his own ADHD symptoms.