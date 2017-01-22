« previous next »
The Paracast — January 22, 2017

The Paracast — January 22, 2017
January 20, 2017
Gene and Chris present a double-header. First up is Alejandro Rojas, of OpenMinds.tv, as we catch up on recent UFO cases. Alejandro also offers a preview of the International UFO Congress, which will be held February 15-17, 2017 in Fountain Hills, AZ. Part II of the episode features Robert Powell, MUFON’s Director of Research and head of their Science Review Board. He is one of two authors of the detailed radar/witness report on the “Stephenville Lights” as well as the SCU report “UAP: 2013 Aguadilla, Puerto Rico”. Robert is also a member of the Society for Scientific Exploration, the UFODATA project, and the National Space Society. This episode also features forum moderator Goggs Mackay.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
