Power Hour Guest Schedule for January 16-20, 2017
MONDAY, JANUARY 16, 2017:
JAMES CORBETT of "The Corbett Report" will join to discuss geopolitical affairs.
Websites: https://www.corbettreport.com
& http://fukushimaupdate.com
The Corbett Report on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/corbettreport
3rd Hour Open Lines
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2017:
STEWART RHODES, attorney and founder of Oath Keepers will discuss the upcoming inauguration and border issues.
Website: http://oathkeepers.org
BRUCE FIFE A.K.A. "DR. COCONUT" joins TPH to discuss the many benefits of Coconut Oil.
Website: http://www.coconutresearchcenter.org
WEDNESDAY - JANUARY 18, 2017:
DR. ERIC LLEWELLYN, a noted expert on nutrition and holistic health from the United Kingdom, along with JASON DERKEVICS discuss how nutritional supplements can stop the degenerative process and simultaneously promote true healing. "Not all supplements are Grown By Nature, but they should be..."
Joining today on The Power Hour is MICHAEL CONNELLY, U.S. Army veteran, a Constitutional attorney, Executive Director of the United States Justice Foundation. Michael will discuss a number of topics that deal with Constitutional rights along with Veterans issues.
Website: https://www.usjf.net
Blog: http://michaelconnelly.jigsy.com
ZAK OTJEN joins The Power Hour to talk about the revolutionary VeganBurger mixes.
VeganBurgers are a dry vegan burger mix made out of real ingredients, no weird chemical additives, no allergens, and no animal products which need to be frozen! A simple, healthy vegan burger mix, just add water and fry.
THURSDAY - JANUARY 19, 2017:
BECKY AKERS, freelance journalist joins to discuss TSA abuses. Becky has written for Lew Rockwell, the Campaign for Liberty, the New American, the Christian Science Monitor, and many other publications and websites.
Articles on Lew Rockwell: https://www.lewrockwell.com/author/becky-akers
CEO of TDV Media, and founder of The Dollar Vigilante, JEFF BERWICK joins TPH to speak about Bitcoin and other monetary issues.
Website: https://dollarvigilante.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheDollarVigilante
KEN LUDWIG joins for a Purium 10 day transformation final check-in. Ken will share tips on what to expect after finishing the program and how to start re-introducing food back into your diet.
FRIDAY - JANUARY 20, 2017:
Live from Sweden is Professor OLLE JOHANSSON, Ph.D. to discuss the negative health effects of modern, manmade electromagnetic fields.
Websites:
* http://ki.se/en/neuro/johansson-laboratory
* http://vetapedia.se/olle-johansson-associate-professor-ki
3rd Hour Open Lines
