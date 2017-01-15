After over 30 years researching the case, Kevin D. Randle’s recent book, “Roswell in the 21st Century,” may be the definitive work on the subject. With hundreds of listed references and a long bibliography, he has clearly done his research to separate truth from the fiction in this legendary case. He has found that some of the Roswell claims, such as the existence of alien bodies, to be less compelling upon reinvestigation, and you’ll find out why. And what about those controversial MD-12 documents? Kevin D. Randle is a retired soldier, and a prolific science fact and science fiction writer. This episode features guest co-host Erica Lukes and forum moderator Goggs Mackay.