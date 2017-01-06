On this week’s all-star episode, we feature tech journalist Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. The discussion begins with Gene’s strange story of the problems he encountered installing macOS Sierra on a 2010 17-inch MacBook Pro. The segment moves on to reports that Apple is giving the Mac short shrift, and whether such stories have any credibility. Josh brings up the question of whether innovation in the tech industry began to slow down after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011. Or is that just the way the industry was destined to evolve?



You’ll also hear from independent tech journalist Joe Wilcox, who writes for BetaNews. He’ll tell the curious tale of the two Late 2016 MacBook Pros that he owns, and the battery life issues he has confronted on both. Yet when he gave one of those notebooks, the 13-inch model, to his wife and reconfigured it with her apps and settings, battery life was normal. What about the erratic battery life tests reported by Consumer Reports magazine, which decided not to recommend the new MacBook Pros? The discussion moves to the pressing topic of whether Apple’s quality control has nosedived in recent years, as Gene cites the long-term problems with the macOS’ “forgetful” Finder.