Gene and Chris present Erica Lukes, who is making a return visit to The Paracast to cover some of the recent pressing issues in which she played a part. We’ll also be covering the ever-present question of why more women aren’t involved in the UFO field. Erica Lukes’ passion for the subject of Unidentified Flying Objects dates back to her early childhood. After a series of personal UFO sightings in 2013, however, Erica felt compelled to find out what was taking place in her home state of Utah. She is currently researching historical and current sightings in Utah and is the Communications Director of the International Association of UAP Researchers. Erica hosts a weekly show on KCOR called “UFO Classified.”