« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: IMPORTANT LaVoy Finicum/Widow/ Origional Video Witnesses  (Read 198 times)

Valerie

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • Karma: +1/-0
  • RIP robert lavoy finicimhttps:/, sovereign citizen
IMPORTANT LaVoy Finicum/Widow/ Origional Video Witnesses
« on: January 03, 2017, 01:48:47 PM »
If you had an opportunity to view the ORIGIONAL UNCUT VERSION online when it was first uploaded please sign and get an affidavit to LaVoy Finicum's Widow . ty
http://www.freedomslips.com/finicum/


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast