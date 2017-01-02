Monday, January 2, 2017:
JENNIFER AQUINO, owner of 5 Mile Cafe in Penfield, New York, joins today to share her story about standing up for her first amendment rights.
Website: fivemilecafe.com
Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/5-Mile-Cafe-495270163876347
3rd hour open lines for listener comments and guest suggestions for the new year
Tuesday, January 03, 2017:
SHERIFF RICHARD MACK will join to discuss an upcoming CSPOA seminar.
Website: cspoa.org
This website is for we the people to make America Great Again: www.greatagain.gov/index.html
EVA BARTLETT joins to discuss the ongoing media propaganda war against Syria
Website: https://ingaza.wordpress.com
Wednesday, January 04, 2017:
MATTHEW YANKE of Planet Earth Products joins to announce closeout items available at The Power Mall. Please call 877-817-9829 for a list of products and prices that are available.
New York Times bestselling author of “One Second After”, WILLIAM FORTCHEN, joins to discuss the looming dangers of an EMP attack which could knock out the electrical grid.
Website: www.onesecondafter.com
Thursday, January 05, 2017:
Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!
Researcher and videographer, JOSH PECK, joins the show to discuss CERN'S secretive science mission. Josh specializes in scientific studies such as quantum physics to explain paranormal phenomena experienced around the world.
Websites:
skywatchtv.com
joshpeckdisclosure.blogspot.com
sharpeningreport.com
Friday, January 06, 2017:
2nd hour open lines
Author SHARON LYNN WYETH returns to TPH to interpret names (decoding letters) to find out their true meanings using Neimology science. What does your name say about you?
Websites: www.KnowTheName.com
- about the book, author and media appearances www.BestNameMeanings.com
- about names
