Gene and Chris present a visit with entrepreneur Sean Correia, who is involved in a venture known as Anonymous Uprising, which is currently running a crowd-sourcing program to raise funds to attempt ET contact. During this episode, Sean will provide details of this project, which is preparing to launch the world’s first open source, constantly refined, extraterrestrial contact protocols. Sean Correia is the Owner of Phalanx Security Group, or PSG, which provides security services to domestic clients. He’s also Senior Partner of Phalanx Ventures, which deploys the services of multiple subject matter experts and analysts who can help companies substantiate their value proposition to the marketplace.