For a change of pace, Gene and Chris present Cynthia Hart-Button, who has been a spiritual, business, and personal consultant for over 40 years. She is founder and president of the Sacred World Peace Church and Alliance, and the White Bison Association. Cynthia and her husband Charles are the caretakers of the herd of white bison in Ukiah, CA. She has been recognized for her intuitive knowing and psychic abilities. Through her seminars, workshops, lectures, and private personal and business consultations, she shares he knowledge of metaphysical truths and spiritual insights. She will be asked towards the end of the episode to apply her expertise in analyzing a certain radio talk show host by the name of Gene Steinberg.