Topic: Production Glitch — December 17, Episode (Read 97 times)
Production Glitch — December 17, Episode
«
on:
December 18, 2016, 09:35:58 AM »
Due to some sort of production glitch, the fourth segment of hour two of the December 17, 2016 was swapped with my other radio show, The Paracast.
Until this is fixed, I've posted a corrected archive of the full show at our own site:
http://www.podtrac.net/pts/redirect.mp3/media.blubrry.com/nightowllive/www.technightowl.com/podcasts/nightowl_161217.mp3
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
