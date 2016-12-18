« previous next »
Author Topic: Production Glitch — December 18, Episode  (Read 83 times)

Production Glitch — December 18, Episode
« on: December 18, 2016, 09:34:49 AM »
Due to some sort of production glitch, the fourth segment of hour two of the December 18, 2016 was swapped with my other radio show, The Tech Night Owl LIVE.

Until this is fixed, I've posted a corrected archive of the full show at our own site:

http://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/media.blubrry.com/paranormal/www.theparacast.com/podcasts/paracast_161218.mp3

Sorry for the inconvenience.
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
