We feature columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” During this session, Kirk remains in”rant mode,” as he discusses the ongoing controversy over the battery life of the Late 2016 MacBook Pro, and why Apple chose to remove the “time remaining” display in the macOS Sierra 10.12.2 update. Kirk also explains why he’s keeping his Macs longer than ever nowadays before selling them off. The discussion covers Amazon’s first attempts to deliver merchandise to customers via drones.



You’ll also hear from commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who is in “cranky mode” this time out. He is concerned over the fact that Apple, despite all its resources, appears to be delivering fewer and fewer new products, far less in 2016 than in 2015. And what about the new MacBook Pro. Does it truly deserve the “pro” label? Bryan wonders whether Apple’s chief designer, Sir Jonathan Ive, needs an “editor” to help eliminate some of the excesses in his designs, such as the apparent obsession with slim and light in place of more important features. What about Apple’s decision to stop making displays, and reports that the AirPort line of Wi-Fi routers will also be discontinued? Bryan also talks about the revelation about yet another data breach at Yahoo, this time impacting over one billion accounts.