Class is in session. Gene and Chris present a rare appearance by Dr. Jeffrey Meldrum, one of the few academics seriously researching such strange creatures as Bigfoot. Jeffrey received his B.S. in zoology specializing in vertebrate locomotion at Brigham Young University (BYU) in 1982, his M.S. at BYU in 1984 and a Ph.D. in anatomical sciences, with an emphasis in biological anthropology, from Stony Brook University in 1989 (then referred to as State University of New York at Stony Brook). He has published numerous academic papers ranging from vertebrate evolutionary morphology, the emergence of bipedal locomotion in modern humans and Sasquatch (Bigfoot), and is a co-editor of a series of books on paleontology.