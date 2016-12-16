Host: Erskine, Erskine Overnight
December 17rd & 18th 2016 Saturday/Sunday
9PM-1AM (PST) 10PM-2AM (MST) 11PM-3AM (CST) 12AM-4AM (EST)
Hour 1
Lowell Ponte is the man for all reasons. He worked as Roving Editor of Reader's Digest for 15 years reporting in 33 countries. He hosted radio talk programs that were syndicated to over 300 stations. He's the author of (1976) The Cooling, 2010 Crashing the Dollar, 2011 The Inflation Deception, and The Great Withdrawal, and Don't Bank On It: The Unsafe World of 21st Century Banking, We've Seen the Future and it Looks Like Baltimore. Tonight, MONEY, MORALITY & THE MACHINE, what's next for America? For your totally FREE COPY simply call 800) 630-1494 www.newsmax.com/Blogs/LowellPonte
Hour 2
Dan Perkins is a domestic and foreign policy contributor to ReaganBaby.com, DailySurge.com and TheHill.com.. His The Brotherhood of the Red Nile, A Terrorist Perspective propelled him to national acclaim. Now with the second book in his trilogy Brotherhood of the Red Nile, America Rebuilds, we learn more of the intrigue, mystery, and terror we're facing in America and the world. The final book is Brotherhood of the Red Nile, America Responds. As Co-Founder of Songs and Stories For Soldiers, a 501 C3 non-profit corporation, Dan can address Veterans issues, especially the VA. Tonight, "End of Oil War & Elites Want Do Over" www.danperkinsatsanibel.com http://songsandstoriesforsoldiers.us/
Hour 3
Dr. Jerome Corsi Ph.D. Is the Senior Staff Reporter for World Net Daily, In 2004 Dr. Corsi co-authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Unfit for Command-Swift Boat Veterans Speak Out Against John Kerry. In the last 5 years Dr. Corsi has written 5 NewYork Times Bestselling non-fiction books including the blockbuster Obama Nation and Atomic Iran, Bad Samaritans, his latest best-seller is Who Really Killed Kennedy. This is the best book ever on the Kennedy assassination. His Partners In Crime about the Clinton's is a must read. His latest book GOODNIGHT OBAMA is a farewell parody. Dr. Corsi is Senior Managing Director at Gifford Securities. He writes a weekly subscription newsletter entitled Red Alert, on strategic economic issues, on World Net Daily. 1776Nation.com www.redalert.wnd.comListen LIVE www.GCNlive.com
