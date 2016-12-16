« previous next »
Butter or margarine

Butter or margarine
December 16, 2016, 03:49:48 PM
From Michael Olson, host of the Food Chain


This Saturday at 9am Pacific, Michael Olson's Food Chain Radio Show hosts Elaine Khosrova, author of Butter: A Rich History, for a conversation about our relationship with butter.

Topics include a look at our history with butter; why the powers-that-be tried to talk us out of our relationship with butter and into one with margarine; and how we are, in spite of the powers-that-be, renewing our relationship with butter.

