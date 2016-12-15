Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
My Cool Inventions
»
Perky Collar?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Perky Collar? (Read 158 times)
sonofagun
Jr. Member
Posts: 80
Karma: +12/-19
Perky Collar?
«
on:
December 15, 2016, 01:16:29 PM »
This is a great invention?
LOL
BraveNewWhirled
Full Member
Posts: 111
Karma: +15/-6
Re: Perky Collar?
«
Reply #1 on:
December 15, 2016, 08:26:48 PM »
When dressing appropriately comes back in style they'll sell a few, I'm sure. First, we need to make it unfashionable to wear pajamas in public. And what the heck is with the pre-holed pants? OMG. And men should NEVER wear ankle socks and sandals.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
My Cool Inventions
»
Perky Collar?
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip