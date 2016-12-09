We feature long-time author Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who focuses the conversation to some degree on the controversial Late 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. He also mentions a few of his favorite gadgets for the holiday season. But perhaps the most interesting part of the discussion is when Gene and Bob speak of the time they almost met a member of the Beatles. There’s also a short discussion about the reported resurgence of vinyl records, and Gene’s curious problem with his AT&T wireless account, where voices on the other end of the connection sounded as if they had slowed down to half speed.



You’ll also hear from commentator Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer. The interview begins with a semi-technical discussion of time travel, based on the concepts from sci-fi and comic books. So what might happen if one travels back through time, and makes a very minor change that can foul up the timeline in the future? The discussion moves to several topics, including the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Is Apple falling behind the technology curve with its new notebook, which some claim is not really a “pro” machine? Jeff also offers an update on the latest scuttlebutt about the Apple Car, which appears to be focusing more and more on self-driving technology rather than a motor vehicle with an Apple logo on it.