Author Topic: The Paracast — December 11, 2016  (Read 256 times)

The Paracast — December 11, 2016
« on: December 09, 2016, 05:27:19 PM »
Gene and Chris present a return appearance from very prolific author Nick Redfern. His recent books include, “Women in Black: The Creepy Companions of the Mysterious M.I.B.” and “Immortality of the Gods.” Nick will discuss those strange and sometimes barely-human visitors, who often appear in the aftermath of a paranormal event. Nick is originally from the UK and has lived in the U.S. for 17 years (just outside Dallas, Texas). His other books include “The Monster Book,” “Nessie,” “Chupacabra Road Trip,” and his latest, “Immortality of the Gods.”
