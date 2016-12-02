« on: December 02, 2016, 04:32:29 PM »
Starting this Saturday Dec 3, 2016, The Genesis Communications Network would like to welcome Mike and Gus Ponderosa of radio show Meat Masters, Iron Man Mike and Gus Ponderosa, Loose, offbeat and irreverent, deliver "BBQ Radio with Attitude" Saturdays on GCN. Buffoonery runs wild as they discuss techniques for successful backyard BBQ warriors ... sprinkled with inter-generational conversations about rock 'n' roll, current events, history, politics ... whatever people around the smoke-pit discuss in every backyard. Serious about BBQ .. but not much else .. Gus Ponderosa's "Smokehouse Grooves" rock Meat Masters Radio every week.
For Show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=301
