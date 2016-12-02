Host: Erskine, Erskine Overnight
Erskine OvernightGenesis Communications Networkwww.erskineovernight.com
December 3rd & 4th 2016 Saturday/Sunday
9PM-1AM (PST) 10PM-2AM (MST) 11PM-3AM (CST) 12AM-4AM (EST)
Hour 1
Dr. Timothy Ball PhD. Is the first Canadian to obtain a Ph.D. in Climatology. Dr Ball was Professor of Climatology at the University of Winnipeg for over 25 years. Dr. Ball exposes the top climate change myths, as people around the world are questioning the global warming agenda. Tonight we discuss Dr. Ball's The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science. The shut down of America's coal industry, the demise of the Paris accord and the loss of respect for our countries leader. Dr. Ball's latest book Human Caused Global Warming: The Biggest Deception in History has just been released and is available @ Amazon. www.drtimball.com
Hour 2
Dr. Herb London created the Gallatin School for Individualized Study which promoted "great books" and classic texts. His writings have appeared in every major newspaper in the US and most journals including American Spectator, National Review, Forbes, just to mention a few. He has authored 27 books, the latest being The Encyclopedia of Militant Islam, and three plays. Tonight we discuss "Iran planning a second holocaust" and our President as arms salesperson to the world. www.Londoncenter.org
Hour 3
Joseph Klein is a Harvard Law School graduate attorney. He has written for Frontpage Magazine and Canada Free Press as their United Nations correspondent.. Klein is the author of Global Deception: The UN's Stealth Assault on America's Freedom and Lethal Engagement: Barack Hussein Obama, The United Nations and Radical Islam. Mr. Klein has been a guest on many radio and TV shows including "Fox & Friends". Tonight the radical leftists revolution against Trump, The war on police, Castro's Death & the left's reaction and much more.www.frontpagemag.com/author/joseph-klein
canadafreepress.com/members/1/JosephKlein/103Listen LIVE www.GCNlive.com
, www.KFNN.com
, WVLKAM .com
Erskine Overnight infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=12