Do vaccines cause autism?

Do vaccines cause autism?
« on: December 02, 2016, 10:14:59 AM »
From Michael Olson, host of the Food Chain


In 1981, one child in 10,000 was autistic. Today, one child in 50 is autistic.  Many  say vaccines are the cause of austism spectrum disorder.  Many others disagree. And so we ask...

Do vaccines cause autism?

This Saturday at 9am Pacific, Michael Olson's Food Chain Radio Show hosts Kent Heckenlively, author of Inoculated, for a conversation about his research into the cause of childhood autism.

Topics include the rate of increase of autism spectrum disorder in the U.S.; why so many believe vaccines are a probable cause for this rate of increase; and what, if anything, is being done to slow or stop the rate of increase.

Show Details http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=78


