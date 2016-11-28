Host: Gene Steinberg, The Tech Night Owl Live
and Paracast
with Christopher O'Brien.
We feature outspoken blogger and podcaster Peter Cohen
November 26, 2016: Each week, Gene speaks directly to the industry's movers and shakers, including corporate leaders, industry analysts, and regular panels that feature the most respected journalists who cover personal technology.
We feature outspoken blogger and podcaster Peter Cohen, who focuses on the questions raised about Apple's ongoing commitment to professional users. And what about published reports, since denied, that chief designer Sir Jonathan Ive may no longer be fully involved in developing new Apple gear? The discussion also includes ousting the manager of the automation division, home of AppleScript, Apple's decision to give up building is own displays, and the ever-controversial Late 2016 MacBook Pro, which features the contextual Touch Bar and a much higher price.
You'll also hear from columnist Joe Wilcox, of BetaNews, who will explain why he prefers his new iPhone 7 Plus despite the fact that he finds some of Google's services, such as its voice assistant, to be superior. What should Apple be thankful for during the holiday season? Joe offers his opinions about his 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bear, and also the impact of Google's Chromebook in American school systems, and whether its cheap price and focus on cloud-based apps makes it a better educational alternative. And what about Microsoft's controversial decision to force Windows 10 upgrades on users, and what about sharing telemetry data culled from users with third parties?
November 27 The Paracast
Coming November 27: Paul Kimball returns to The Paracast to catch up with Gene and Chris. The discussion covers a wide range of topics that include an historical perspective of UFO research and UFO belief systems, along with the differing opinions of Paul and Chris on cattle mutilations. Paul will also begin a discussion on synchronicity. Paul is a Canadian film and television producer, writer and director who resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. His projects include several documentary films about UFOs and the "Other Side of Truth" paranormal podcast. This interview continues on this week's episode of After The Paracast, an exclusive feature of The Paracast+.
The Tech Night Owl Live show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=41
The Paracast show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=28