Hour 1David Bego
is President/CEO of Executive Management Services
a commercial cleaning company in Indianapolis Indiana. His company began with 2 accounts in Indianapolis in 1989. He now has over 5000 employees in 36 states from coast to coast. His company is an environmental leader. He is trying to protect his employees to have freedom to have a secret union ballot. His books The Devil at My Doorstep Protecting Employee Rights and The Devil at Our Doorstep Exposing the Real Agenda of Big Labor examines why the so-called Employee Free Choice Act is a direct threat to free enterprise. Tonight SEIU's "death by 1000 cuts" tactics being applied to our President elect. www.theDevilatourDoorstep.com
Hour 2Dr. Charles B. Simone M.D
. is an internist, medical oncologist, tumor immunologist, author, inventor, and health advocate. He has been called "Cancers Worst Enemy" and founded the Simone Protective Cancer Institute
. His Cancer and Nutrition:
a ten point Plan for Prevention and Cancer Life Extension
is in its 3rd printing. The Truth about Breast Cancer
, and The Truth about Prostate Cancer
set the bar for increased understanding. How to Save Yourself From A Terrorist Attack
and Medical Hydration: Military Strategy for Military and Athletic Warriors
, have aided the military and Olympians. Dr. Simone's plan to overhaul healthcare is needed to save our healthcare system, and our country. Tonight, proper protein from proper sources at lower costs than fast foods. He has appeared on 60 Minutes, Prime Time Live, Fox News Channel
. Dr. Simone is on the cutting edge of cancer research..Tonight, shingles and strokes plus end of Obamacare. www.DrSimone.com www.SimoneSuperEnergy.com
Hour 3 Dr. Gerard F. Lameiro Ph.D.
is an author, philosopher, economist, engineer, and speaker. He's the author of Renewing America and its Heritage of Freedom, America's Economic War, Choosing the Good Life
and now GREAT NEWS FOR AMERICA
