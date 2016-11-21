Host Alex Jones, Of The Alex Jones Show
.
On this Monday, Nov. 21 broadcast of the Alex Jones Show, we look at electors getting death threats from Hillary voters and police officers being shot in three different states. Also, U.S. Army intelligence officer and survivalist-author James Wesley Rawles discusses safety amid increasing attacks on Trump supporters and violent protests. British politician and global warming skeptic Lord Christopher Monckton reveals how Trump might pull the U.S. out of a disastrous climate agreement.
Show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=1