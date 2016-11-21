Host: Gene Steinberg, The Tech Night Owl Live
and Paracast
with Christopher O'Brien.
November 19: Gene Steinberg meets Kyle Wiens of iFixit, and columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld's "iTunes Guy," this week on The Tech Night Owl LIVE!
We feature Kyle Wiens of iFixit, a company that routinely tears down new tech gear to check for repairability. During this segment, Kyle brings up the recent report of the recall of 2.8 million Samsung washing machines due to a serious defect which can hurt people. He suggests that the quality of such appliances is far lower than it used to be. He will bring you up to date on recent gear his crew has taken apart, including the iPhone 7, the MacBook Pro with and without Touch Bar, the flawed Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phablet, which had an unusual number of battery failures, and the Pixel, Phone by Google. He'll explain why iFixit has awarded Apple's refreshed notebook one of its lowest ratings because it's near impossible to repair.
You'll also hear columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld's "iTunes Guy." Kirk expresses his concerns about the future of AppleScript in light of Apple's decision to fire long-time automation executive Sal Sal Soghoian for "business reasons." Does this mean that AppleScript will soon be history? Kirk is also concerned about Apple's apparent lack of attention to professional users, citing the fact that the Mac Pro hasn't been updated in three years, and the controversial launch of the late 2016 MacBook Pro. He'll also explain why calls for Apple to build iPhones in the U.S. don't recognize reality and the serious difficulties of building factories and establishing supply chains. Or is it all about politics?
November 20 The Paracast
Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay welcome Jan Harzan, Executive Director for MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network. Harzan has been interested in UFO for years, the result of a significant sighting when he was a child. He is a retired IBM executive, and previously headed the Orange County, CA MUFON chapter for a number of years. During this wide-ranging discussion, he'll provide an overview of the state of UFO research, possible solutions to the mystery that go beyond spaceships from other worlds, the possibilities for disclosure, what a President might or might not know about UFOs, and how secrecy can be kept for decades.
The Tech Night Owl Live show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=41
The Paracast show infomation and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=28