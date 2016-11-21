By Dr Daliah host of The Dr Daliah Show
Thanksgiving is coming and so are the in-laws. So to avoid being outnumbered at the dinner table, we invite our pets. But can pets eat table scrapings and leftovers from Thanksgiving?
Let's look at what they can and cannot eat.
Dogs
According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can eat the following (in moderate amounts):
- Turkey, Chicken, Beef (remove all bones so they don't get swallowed and perforate the gut)
- Ham
- Shrimp
- Salmon
- Eggs
- Cheese
- Peanut Butter
- Bread (with no raisins)
- Popcorn
- Corn
- Honey
- Coconut
Avoid the following in dogs: May be toxic; cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; kidney damage; pancreatitis due to high fat content, or intestinal obstruction
- Onions
- Garlic
- Avocado
- Raisins
- Grapes
- Chocolate
- Cinnamon
- Ice cream
- Almonds
- Macadamia nuts
- Alcohol
- Nutmeg
- Mushrooms
- Energy drinks
- Fatty/fried foods
In addition to my dog Apollo, I have 4 cats. So they're coming to Thanksgiving as well.
Cats
Fluffy can eat - but again only in moderation:
- Meat
- Fish
- Grains
- Vegetables (though many stick their nose up at it)
- Eggs
- Cheese
- Butter
Avoid similar foods as with dogs due to toxicity and also (according to Vetsnow)
- Alcohol
- Artificial Sweeteners
- Raw fish and eggs
- Coffee, tea and energy drinks
Fish
Yes, some will bring Nemo to Thanksgiving Dinner. It appears fish can eat many types of meat and vegetables and even cooked rice but be careful of toxins and cooking oils.
Parakeet
I don't have any of these and if I did, I doubt I'd share my turkey with it. But according to pethelpful.com, many fruits, vegetables, breads and and nuts (chopped up without shell) can be eaten by birdie.
Wishing everyone a healthy and wonderful Thanksgiving!!!
Daliah Wachs, MD, FAAFP is a nationally syndicated radio personality on GCN Network and Board Certified Family Physician.
For more information and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=30