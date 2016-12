Dogs





Turkey, Chicken, Beef (remove all bones so they don't get swallowed and perforate the gut)

Ham

Shrimp

Salmon

Eggs

Cheese

Peanut Butter

Bread (with no raisins)

Popcorn

Corn

Honey

Coconut

Onions

Garlic

Avocado

Raisins

Grapes

Chocolate

Cinnamon

Ice cream

Almonds

Macadamia nuts

Alcohol

Nutmeg

Mushrooms

Energy drinks

Fatty/fried foods

Cats



Meat

Fish

Grains

Vegetables (though many stick their nose up at it)

Eggs

Cheese

Butter

Alcohol

Artificial Sweeteners

Raw fish and eggs

Coffee, tea and energy drinks

Fish



Parakeet



By Dr Daliah host of The Dr Daliah Show Thanksgiving is coming and so are the in-laws. So to avoid being outnumbered at the dinner table, we invite our pets. But can pets eat table scrapings and leftovers from Thanksgiving?Let's look at what they can and cannot eat.According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can eat the following (in moderate amounts):Avoid the following in dogs: May be toxic; cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; kidney damage; pancreatitis due to high fat content, or intestinal obstructionIn addition to my dog Apollo, I have 4 cats. So they're coming to Thanksgiving as well.Fluffy can eat - but again only in moderation:Avoid similar foods as with dogs due to toxicity and also (according to Vetsnow)Yes, some will bring Nemo to Thanksgiving Dinner. It appears fish can eat many types of meat and vegetables and even cooked rice but be careful of toxins and cooking oils.I don't have any of these and if I did, I doubt I'd share my turkey with it. But according to pethelpful.com, many fruits, vegetables, breads and and nuts (chopped up without shell) can be eaten by birdie.Wishing everyone a healthy and wonderful Thanksgiving!!!Daliah Wachs, MD, FAAFP is a nationally syndicated radio personality on GCN Network and Board Certified Family Physician.For more information and downloads http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=30