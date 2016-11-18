We feature Kyle Wiens of iFixit, a company that routinely tears down new tech gear to check for repairability. During this segment, Kyle brings up the recent report of the recall of 2.8 million Samsung washing machines due to a serious defect which can hurt people. He suggests that the quality of such appliances is far lower than it used to be. He will bring you up to date on recent gear his crew has taken apart, including the iPhone 7, the MacBook Pro with and without Touch Bar, the flawed Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phablet, which had an unusual number of battery failures, and the Pixel, Phone by Google. He’ll explain why iFixit has awarded Apple’s refreshed notebook one of its lowest ratings because it’s near impossible to repair.



You’ll also hear columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.” Kirk expresses his concerns about the future of AppleScript in light of Apple’s decision to fire long-time automation executive Sal Soghoian for “business reasons.” Does this mean that AppleScript will soon be history? Kirk is also concerned about Apple’s apparent lack of attention to professional users, citing the fact that the Mac Pro hasn’t been updated in three years, and the controversial launch of the late 2016 MacBook Pro. He’ll also explain why calls for Apple to build iPhones in the U.S. don’t recognize reality and the serious difficulties of building factories and establishing supply chains. Or is it all about politics?