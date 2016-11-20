« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — November 20, 2016  (Read 327 times)

The Paracast — November 20, 2016
« on: November 18, 2016, 07:06:01 PM »
Gene and guest co-host Goggs Mackay welcome Jan Harzan, Executive Director for MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network. Harzan has been interested in UFO for years, the result of a significant sighting when he was a child. He is a retired IBM executive, and previously headed the Orange County, CA MUFON chapter for a number of years. During this wide-ranging discussion, he’ll provide an overview of the state of UFO research, possible solutions to the mystery that go beyond spaceships from other worlds, the possibilities for disclosure, what a President might or might not know about UFOs, and how secrecy can be kept for decades.


