On this Friday, Nov. 18 transmission of the Alex Jones Show, Trump picks Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, and Ford calls to tell the president elect they' ll keep manufacturing in the US. Meanwhile the southern border heats up as immigrant apprehensions rise, and preserving the globalist model is a hot topic on Obama's farewell tour. On today's show, Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe discusses his group's tremendous work in helping Trump get elected. Also, Dr. Steve Pieczenik breaks down the strategies that led to a Trump victory, and Clinton insider Larry Nichols predicts what's next for Hillary. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide broadcast.
