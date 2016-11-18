Host: Joyce Riley, of The Power Hour
Board-certified ophthalmologist ROBERT ABEL M.D. educates on the connection between eye problems and overall body health. Dr. Abel will cover a large variety of eye disorders and will explain the effects of certain disease and drugs on those and other bodily conditions; as well as natural support and treatment with vitamins, supplements and herbs - perhaps to prevent and reverse major vision disorders. The eye is a window into the whole body. Healthy vision depends on lifestyle and dietary choices.
Show infomation and downloads at http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=32