From Michael Olson, host of the Food Chain
This just in: The weed-killer glyphosate has been found in Cheerios, Wheaties, Trix, Corn Flakes, Kashi, Cheez-Its, Ritz, Triscuits, Oreos, Doritos, Fritos, Goldfish, Whole Foods 365 crackers, Back to Nature crackers, and many more... And so we ask....
Is food that contains the weed-killer glyphosate safe to eat?
This Saturday at 9am Pacific, Michael Olson's Food Chain Radio Show hosts Dave Murphy, Executive Director of Food Democracy Now!, for a conversation about the weed-killer in our food.
Topics include how the weed-killer glyphosate, trade name Roundup, found its way into so many of the nation's popular foods; what impact glyphosate might have on those who eat the foods; and why the federal government has stopped testing foods for glyphosate.
Show Details http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=78