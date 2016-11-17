By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"When you elect a Chicago community organizer who was never qualified for the office that he has been entrusted to hold, who clearly hates America, who persecutes law abiding citizens and has done more for the illegal's and the Islamic state then he has for Americans, it should be clear as to what America is dealing with."
On November 6, 2016, the criminal and foreign agent in the people's White House once again exhibited his stance against America and her constitutional laws (Luke 3:19).
Barack Hussein Obama (Muslim name), while alluring illegals on American tax payer's dime to this country, endorsed the notion of illegal aliens casting votes in the 2016 US presidential election.
"_[M]illenials, dreamers, undocumented citizens - and I call them citizens because they contribute to this country - are fearful of voting," an interviewer told the president. "So if I vote, will immigration know where I live? Will they come for my family and deport us?"
"Not true," Obama reassured. "And the reason is first of all when you vote you are a citizen yourself. And there is not a situation where the voting rolls somehow are transferred over and people start investigating, et cetera. The sanctity of the vote is strictly confidential."
Once again, the law stands as a stumbling block to this criminal (1 Peter 2:8). He failed to share with the American people that in order to vote you must do so lawfully. Here is what is required in Minnesota before voting:
A_valid photo ID_such as a MN driver's license, permit, or ID card (or a receipt for any of these IDs).
A valid student ID card that has your picture.
Can only be used if_your college has given a_student housing list_to election officials.
A photo Tribal ID card that shows your signature.
A valid_voter registration_in your same precinct showing a different name or address.
A registered voter residing in your precinct who can sign an oath confirming your address.
An employee of your residential facility who can sign an oath to confirm your address.
If you cannot provide one of the above, you can provide an_expired_photo ID; however, if you do you'll also need to bring proof of residency,_such as a utility bill or rent statement dated within 30 days of Election Day.
Illegal's cannot, and will not produce this!
ILLE'GAL, a. Not legal; unlawful; contrary to law; illicit; as an illegal act; illegal trade. Webster's 1828 dictionary
I have been blowing the trumpet for 8 years now making Americans aware of the fact that if Barack had the support that the media wanted you to believe that he had, including Hilary Clinton, why is it that he has been appealing to the illegals for support and assailing those who uphold border laws? Simply put, he does not have the support.
Second, the useful idiot during this scripted interview called illegal aliens "undocumented," and said, "I call them citizens because they contribute to this country" (Proverbs 19:9).
Undocumented illegal aliens contribute to our country? Let's see if what she said lines up with the facts.
Take a look at Muslims from the east who are plundering countries that they are entering.
Denmark: 450% more crimes committed by Muslims then non-Muslims.
Germany: Muslim migrants committed 142, 500 crimes in 6 months. This is 780 every day.
Sweden: 480,000 sexual assaults in one year. 77% of all rapes by less than 2% Muslim.
England and Wales: Over 56% of Syrian refugee's committed severe crimes in less than 1 year etc.
Belgium: 35% of Prison population is Muslim who make up only 6% of the population.
UK: Muslims fill 44%of high security prisons, out of a 5% population._
USA: 91.4 % Muslim refugees are on food stamps, 68.3 % on cash welfare.
Muslim migration has doubled in the decade since 9/11 and 60% migrants to America favor sharia law (Deuteronomy 28:15-68).
More illegals are coming across from the southern border,
There were 68.57 illegal aliens imprisoned for every 100,000 illegals in Arizona, compared to 54.06 citizens and legal noncitizens_imprisoned for every_100,000 citizens and legal noncitizens.
There were_97.2 illegals imprisoned for every_100,000 illegals in California, compared to 74.1 citizens and legal noncitizens imprisoned per 100,000 citizen and legal noncitizens.
There were 54.85 illegals imprisoned for every 100,000 illegals in Florida, compared to 67.8 legal immigrants imprisoned for every 100,000 legal immigrants.
There were 168.75 illegals imprisoned for every 100,000 illegals in New York, compared to 48.12 legal immigrants imprisoned for every 100,000 legal immigrants.
There were 54.54 illegals imprisoned for every 100,000 illegals in Texas, compared to 65.43 legal immigrants.
Crimes of the Illegals
From the unlawful acts of this criminal called the president to the advocating of the crimes of illegals within (Psalm 9:16), no wonder America is where she is.
Barrack Hussein Obama has released 165,900 "contributors" (illegal's) back onto the streets of America, jeopardizing the safety and the welfare of those who have a lawful God given right to be here. _
This, of course, is when he is not commuting more "contributors," namely Muslim drug dealers. Barack Hussein Obama commuted the sentences of 111 federal inmates Tuesday, 96 of which were in prison for cocaine trafficking.
America, you would not have to deal with the crimes of the illegals from without if you would simply deal with the crimes of the illegals and unlawful from within!
America can start this process by sending this foreigner back to Kenya where he came from and eradicate his 7 and three quarter years of unlawful policies (Deuteronomy 28:36).
Treason