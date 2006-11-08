« previous next »
The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win

The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 11, 2016, 11:29:24 PM
I stopped listening to WCR some months ago b/c of the one-track attack on Trump while making no MENTION of Killary's crimes and her generally being wholly unfit to be POTUS (see: decapitation of Libya. Especially significant being Tarpley showed up at a 9/11 symposium in NYC a few years ago waving a Libyan flag around like a magician) with his Kool-aid Kids from TWSP mindlessly following this doomed strategy. I came back to check in on Tarpley to see if he was still under the delusion that the Dead-o-septic Party would split into two parts: Wall Street'ers and 'good guys'. (Which if they did, would just be another ruse) Reading one of his recent articles proclaiming 'Johnson and Stein did IMMENSE DAMAGE to the American people' I found that the DNC water-carrying and insanity has set in deep.

After watching the DNC ***** where they eat by throwing the race to their better-Banker/Israel-connected yet shittier candidate HRC, it became apparent to me that anyone investing political capital into this Party was destined for deep regret and FAILURE. Trump, as a candidate, is insignificant to squawk over. CARROT TOP could have beaten Killary. Garbage In = Garbage Out.

Stein did not lose this election for HRC.
Johnson did not lose this election for HRC.
Trump did not lose this election for HRC.
The KKK did not lose this election for HRC.
Vermin Supreme did not lose this election for HRC.

HRC, Obama, the DNC on the whole, and the GateKeeping Left media....lost this election for HRC.
(I omitted Tarpley and the TWSP b/c their reach is insignificant)

Every bombed funeral, every destabilized sovereign nation, every Toyota-supplied "moderate" jihadi, every shitty excuse for Obamacare, every lie, every alienation of half of the friggin country, every disenfranchisement of members AND DELEGATES of THEIR OWN PARTY lost this election for HRC.

Now Tarpley joins every crying, whimpering, HYPOCRITICAL, Soros-funded, johnny-come-lately, wedge-issue child needing CRAYONS, PIZZA, and THERAPY DOGS(??) in pointing the finger everywhere else but where it belongs...at themselves. This is yours, Dead-o-septics. Put on your big boy/girl pants and OWN IT.


Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 12, 2016, 10:06:23 AM
But... Hiliary is a woman. She should be president on this quality alone and no other.

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 17, 2016, 04:52:55 AM
So a degenerate pervert and his porn pinup wife was elected to the white house.  A narcissists dream.  When this one plays out, it may be your worst nightmare. 

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 17, 2016, 10:21:28 AM
Not a good ratio, bro.

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 28, 2016, 01:27:38 PM
http://www.inquisitr.com/3704461/hillary-voters-owe-it-to-america-to-stop-calling-everyone-a-nazi-and-start-reading-wikileaks/

HILLARY VOTERS OWE IT TO AMERICA TO STOP CALLING EVERYONE A NAZI AND READ WIKILEAKS

by Caitlin Johnstone
Inquisitr.com
November 11, 2016

My Facebook news feed is somehow still full of people trying to blame Trump’s election on a nationwide collusion of Klan members and male supremacists and on the progressives who refused to fall in line and support Hillary Clinton. This insane adamant refusal to confront the reality of what’s happening in this country will kill the Democratic party if it doesn’t change drastically.

If you still believe that Donald Trump was elected because of racism, it is because you have remained willfully ignorant of what has been happening in your country. If you still believe that Trump’s election is indicative of a neo-fascist uprising in America, it is because you have not ventured outside of your self-reinforcing validation loop of fellow Clinton voters and your corporate media echo chamber. If you still, days later, think that Hillary Clinton’s loss is the fault of anyone other than Hillary Clinton, it’s because you haven’t been reading WikiLeaks.

This cannot continue. If the progressive revolution has any hope of mounting a meaningful counteroffensive at any time in the future, the people who supported Hillary Clinton need to stop calling everyone a Nazi long enough to do some actual research into the facts behind where they went wrong in 2016, humble themselves, and admit that they have been completely wrong about everything.

I’m not expecting them to admit it out loud, and I’m not expecting it to happen right away; people will need time to process whatever intense emotions are still ripping through their systems. But at some point, liberals are going to have to put down the bullhorn, stop blaming all their colossal blunders on everyone else, and start getting clear on the facts about the nation they call home and the candidate they voted for. That’s the only way we can begin moving this thing in a healthy direction.

Just so we’re clear, Democrats don’t get to blame the WikiLeaks documents on a subversive Kremlin conspiracy anymore. Julian Assange has confirmed that he didn’t receive the documents from Russia, there will be no more echo-chamber red-baiting now that we’ll be getting a president who has no interest in a conflict with Russia, and the concocted “blame Putin for everything” schtick has already faded into obsolescence now that it has no more place or relevance. It’s time to take accountability for your own understanding of what has been happening in your country’s government and start doing some real research.

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 28, 2016, 01:38:30 PM
http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/11/11/poor-liberals-nobody-to-blame-but-themselves/

Poor Liberals, Nobody to Blame But Themselves

by David Penner
CounterPunch
November 11, 2016

Poor liberals, for years you have toiled in vain for the betterment of humanity.  Martyring yourselves for the greater good, you have attained a new level of sophistication and moral superiority, the likes of which we may never see again. It makes me weep such tears of bitterest woe, seeing your saintly queen of benevolence, fail to be anointed Queen Mass Murderer of The Planet Earth.

Every four years you come out of hibernation, and run about the country like so many chickens with their heads cut off, ranting and raving about how we all have to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, or else the world will come to an end. We will be enslaved to a redneck, who dropped out of high school and works in a gas station, or a KKK guy – or worse!

In actuality, the real problem is that when you look in the mirror, you see an educated person, a literate person, an articulate person. You see someone who is wise, cultured, unequivocally left wing, logical, and above all rational.  This person you are looking at does not exist. This person does not exist, any more than if I were to look in the mirror, and believe I was looking at a hippopotamus or a water buffalo.

This person might have existed in 1963, but this person, who had ideals, who genuinely stood against imperialism and militarism, and who truly cared about education and unions, is no more. For you have degenerated into such a mindless piece of degenerate insouciant flotsam, that I cannot help but look upon thy face with horror.

Let’s take a brief look at some of the wondrous things American liberals, led by Hillary and Obama, these two magnificent whoring knaves of oligarchy, have accomplished over the past eight years.

You bombed Libya off the face of the earth, thereby destroying not only a country which boasted the highest standard of living in Africa, but which also led to the destabilization of the entire region, when your beloved freedom fighter barbarians raided the government military stockpiles.

You overthrew the democratically elected government of Viktor Yanukovych, putting a gang of Banderite ultranationalists and Neo-Nazis in power, who immediately moved to strip the Russian language of its official status, and who let loose a horrific orgy of violence against the people of the Donbass. Victoria Nuland, a neocon gal pal of Saint Hillary, and one of the principal architects of this monstrous illegal coup, is known to all Russians, yet you probably never heard of her. (This is because the only thing that matters to you is getting a Democrat into the Oval Office.  What they actually do once they get there is apparently of no interest to you whatsoever.)

You sent thousands of troops to Afghanistan, and are no closer to defeating the Taliban, than you were at the beginning of Obama’s first term in office.

And just a few months ago, Saints Obama and Hillary signed off on an arms deal worth more than 115 billion dollars with Saudi Arabia, one of the most authoritarian and reactionary regimes on earth. Undoubtedly, they will use these weapons to arm jihadist barbarians in other countries, as well as genocide the people of Yemen – yet another liberal slaughterhouse you have insouciantly and mindlessly slept through. Undoubtedly, women’s rights have improved dramatically there, as you can’t marry an underage girl after her village was relentlessly bombed with American weapons, and she is presently dead.

And then there are the countless drone massacres in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen. Perhaps blowing up soccer games and wedding parties, has helped these people to embrace the wonders of multiculturalism and diversity? And let’s not forget the fascist coup in Honduras, and a far right coup in Brazil: these acts of barbarism also bear the mark of the liberal, the Imaginary Leftist, the most incorrigible knave in human history.

And this brings us to perhaps your most glorious humanitarian intervention of all: arming and funding bloodthirsty jihadi criminal gangs, assigned with the task of  overthrowing the Assad regime. And with the blessing of the American liberal, they have embarked on a crusade to also exterminate Syrian civilization in the process. Please liberals, do not make me vomit onto my computer, by talking about all the suffering children in Aleppo. The real barbarians who have made these children suffer, have been running the White House for the past eight years, and it was you who put them there in the first place.

Poor liberals – you have done nothing in thirty years, except burn all your own books, outsource and offshore jobs, while supporting all the most reactionary possible foreign policies. I’m sure you must be in tears, now that Hillary won’t be imposing a no-fly zone over Syria any time soon; but there are actually people in the world that would greatly appreciate it, if the ICBMs stay just right where they are.

And is it not indubitable and ironic, that you support these barbaric and insane wars of aggression – which cost trillions and trillions of dollars – while your own kids increasingly graduate from college and cannot find jobs?

You are so divorced from reality, so drugged with the psychosis of identity politics, and indifferent to the sufferings of your fellow Americans, and the sufferings of those whose countries are destroyed by your wars of aggression, that you are simply no longer living in the reality based world; and sadly, haven’t been for a very long time.

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 28, 2016, 02:08:30 PM
The Democrats won control of both Houses of Congress in 2006, and of the White House in 2008, largely -- if not primarily -- due to the anti-war feelings that the Bush administration's reckless, imperialist, hornets' nest-stirring foreign policy had engendered among the American people:

------------------------------

http://www.cnn.com/2006/POLITICS/11/08/election.why/

Exit polls: Bush, Iraq key to outcome

CNN.com
November 8, 2006

(CNN) -- After a sweeping Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm election, and with control of the Senate hanging in the balance, exit polls indicated views of President Bush and the war in Iraq were key to the outcome.

According to CNN senior political analyst Bill Schneider, voters were angry and wanted change -- and the old adage that all politics is local did not apply this year.

Schneider said as he interviewed voters across the country, "a lot of voters said, 'I'm going to vote Democratic.' They didn't even know the name of the Democrat, but they said, 'I'm going to vote Democratic because I don't like Bush, I don't like the war, I want to make a statement'."

According to exit polls, 57 percent of all voters disapprove of the war in Iraq and 58 percent disapprove of Bush's job performance.

[Continued...]

------------------------------

Yet what did the Democrats do once they had secured control of both the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government? Pass the largest war budget in American history:

------------------------------

http://www.globalresearch.ca/the-pentagon-budget-largest-ever-and-growing/16181

The Pentagon Budget: Largest Ever and Growing

by Sara Flounders
Global Research, November 19, 2009
International Action Center - 2009-11-07

On Oct. 28, President Barack Obama signed the 2010 Defense Authorization Act, the largest military budget in U.S. history.

It is not only the world's largest military budget but is larger than the military expenditures of the whole rest of the world combined. And it is growing nonstop. The 2010 military budget--which doesn't even cover many war-related expenditures--is listed as $680 billion. In 2009 it was $651 billion and in 2000 was $280 billion. It has more than doubled in 10 years.

[Continued…]

------------------------------

This betrayal undoubtedly caused many anti-war liberals and progressives to sit home in disgust during the 2010 mid-term election, thus allowing the Republicans to win back control of the House by default. Obama's Bush-style warmongering and police state-expansionism alienated principled leftists still further, thus allowing the GOP to win back control of the Senate in 2014.

Lesson? If you want to defeat the Republican wing of the banker-owned War Party, stop trying to force pro-war/pro-police state/pro-NAFTA/pro-Wall Street/Clinton-style establishment Democrats down everyone's throat every goddamn election season!

So what do rank-and-file Democrats do earlier this year? NOMINATE HILLARY CLINTON!

Way to play right into the Republican Party's hands -- again -- dumbasses!  ::)

Re: The Left blaming everyone under the sun except THEMSELVES for Trump win
November 28, 2016, 07:16:55 PM
That's all very nice but don't you want a woman for president? Don't you want an African-American for president? Don't you want a trany for president? Don't you want a muslom for president?
