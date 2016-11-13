A special “open mic” episode featuring Gene, forum moderator Goggs Mackay, and old school paranormal broadcaster and Paracast announcer Bob Zanotti. So was Debbie Harry, of Blondie, reincarnated from a diva of the 1920s? What about UFO disclosure, and does the fact that Hillary Clinton, who claimed an interest in UFOs, was defeated make a difference? Why do Presidents fail to make good on their promises to find answers to the UFO mystery? Does the military really know what’s going on with UFOs? The discussion moves to the possibility of conventional explanations for such early cases as the Kenneth Arnold sighting and Roswell. Gene and Bob talk about the old days in paranormal talk radio, and some of the characters they interviewed, such as Yonah Fortner and John J. Robinson.