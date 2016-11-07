What do you mean by Spammer? ¿Is that your opinion of veteranstoday.com?



Because I sure would appreciate a more elaborate opinion as to why veteranstoday.com seems to be more against Trump than Hillary.



I don’t know why VT is so against Trump when they don’t give other alternatives, they almost seem to be pro Hillary.



The articles they write they are probably putting doubt on people’s minds. My friend who send me the link to VT about Trump, he is already doubting, I told him that true or not I don’t see a better choice other Trump for president, and that time will tell us if the allegations of VT are true.



PERSONALLY I HOPE THEY ARE NOT TRUE. I thought VT where very patriotic web site that would not publish garbage, so in a way they have me a little confused.

I don’t know if VT is full of BS because I haven’t really DON’T know much about them.



Personality I want to believe that what VT is saying about Trump is a lie, because if it’s not, there is no difference between Hillary and Trump.



If what VT writes about Trump is pure fluff then these radio shows like The Power Hour, whatreallyhappened.com, Michael Savage, etc. who are always denouncing the corporate media about their lies, should also call VT out.

Because if they know about these allegation that VT is saying about Trump and don’t come out in his defense, then the allegation that VT is saying bout Trump could have some truth to it, and the alternative news media would be NO different than the corporate media. “But That’s Just My Personal Opinion, And Whoever Thinks Different I Will Also Respect Their Opinion.”



VT should put verifiable documentation as to what they are saying about trump.



And you “BraveNewWhirled” who seem to be one of the few who read the post on GCN, and whom I believe you to a very smart person with much commonsense should also post whatever links “information” you may come across in order to help counteract whatever myths are told by VT about Trump



I would appreciate whatever information you might have. Thanks

The US government has worked very hard in order to leave GOD about of very thing they can, so I hope GOD have mercy on USA and I hope Trump wins the election, but in the end it will be GODs will be done.







