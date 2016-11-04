Featured on this episode is Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. Josh talks extensively about the controversial MacBook Pro, and its tentpole features, including the Touch Bar and Touch ID. Did Apple overprice this new computer? What about Apple’s desktop Macs that haven’t been upgraded in quite a while? Gene suggests a potential replacement for the Mac Pro, a souped up iMac with eight-core processor and dual SSDs. You’ll also hear about the forthcoming TV app for Apple TV and iOS. He’ll focus on the missing services, including Amazon Instant Video and Netflix, and move on to the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner.



You’ll also hear from Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Brian will also talk extensively about the MacBook Pro, the Touch Bar, and whether prices might come down after the first year, similar to other Macs in recent years. What about the future of the Mac Pro? Does Apple give it a decent burial, or deliver a refresh in 2017? Gene brings up his mythical professional iMac, as the discussion moves to the twin processor design of the MacBook Pro, which has not just an Intel processor but an ARM processor with a slimmed down version of watchOS that powers the Touch Bar. Should Apple consider wholesale move to ARM on the Mac platform? There’s also a brief discussion of the AT&T and Time Warner merger.