Gene and Chris present research associate and sonic sculpturer Michael Esposito. Chris and Michael collaborated on an album titled Medea last year, have worked together on various haunted site investigations in three states since 2005, and were involved in the 2006 documentary Dead Whisper that Chris co-produced with Ronald James. Over the years, under the Phantom Airwaves Institution, Michael has participated in hundreds of paranormal investigations all over the world. He has conducted extensive research at many active locations and has developed a great deal of unique theory and devised many unique experiments within the field of Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP). You’ll hear some of these exclusive recordings, and the full collection will be made available to subscribers of The Paracast+.