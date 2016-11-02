By Drew Pearson Live
GCN Live Radio announced today that Drew Pearson Live hosted by Drew Pearson and Matt Thornton will have a weekly segment featuring Dallas Sidekicks players, coaches, and personnel. Pearson and Thornton will provide listeners with the best Sidekicks coverage and talk throughout the 2016-17 season. The segment will feature Thornton's unique perspective as the Sidekicks team Television broadcast Color Analyst and in depth knowledge and passion for soccer, and Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion Drew Pearson's experience playing at the highest level of professional sports in Dallas. The segments will be broadcast weekdays from 12-1pm CST beginning Wednesday November 2, 2016. Drew Pearson Live can be heard on-air, online at http://www.gcnlive.com
.
"We are thrilled to add this new segment featuring the Dallas Sidekicks," said Ted Anderson, President & CEO, Genesis Communications Network. "With Drew's experience as a professional athlete, and Matt's direct insight of the team, we will connect with the fans and share their passion about the Sidekicks."