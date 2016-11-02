By David Whitney, theamericanview.com
This week on my speaking tour in Northern California I met many godly patriots who are teaching the Biblical view of Law and government with the materials we have developed at IOTC. There are exciting developments taking place in that area. At one event I had the privilege to meet and share the platform with the widow of LaVoy Finicum, the man murdered by the Oregon State Police and the FBI. It was an honor to be with our Northern California Chapter Leader Janet Collins and a sobering reminder of what happens when tyranny prevails. This week there was a victory for the others in that police stop who were not murdered but have sat in jail since February of this year. You may recall Joe and I have the privilege of traveling to Burns and teaching the Biblical principles of Law and Government on February 11th just as the standoff ended. Well this Thursday the jury acquitted 7 of them of all charges and some of them have been set free, praise God.
There was a scene in the Courtroom as Ammon Bundy’s attorney Marcus Mumford made an impassioned plea to immediately release his client as the jury had acquitted him. The response of the Federal marshal was parallel to the murder of LaVoy Finicum, completely out of control use of force by Federal thugs who do not respect the rule of Law nor follow their oath of office. And God will judge them for this violation of their oath. They surrounded Marcus Mumford, and in spite of the judge’s order to stand down, they would not, they threw Ammon’s attorney down, pinning him to the ground, repeatedly tazing him and then arresting him - all because he with passion called for the immediate release of his client! Eight marshals twisting his legs throwing him on the ground and they shooting him repeatedly with, 50,000 volts. But the way the Washington Post reported last November 26, that taser used by the police are killing on average one person each week in America. And only one such incident in 2015 resulted in the policemen being indicted.
Well, the judge would not release Ammon because he still faces charges related to the defense of the Bundy ranch from the Federal thugs in Nevada in 2014. What ever happened to innocent until proven guilty and the right to be free on bond until the trial? Outrage upon outrage by our tyrannical masters from the corrupt sewer known as Washington, D.C.
Shawna Cox one of the defendants said she wept when she heard the words not guilty. “I don’t know if the government heard us but I know the jurors knew it and they felt it, and that’s why we were acquitted.” So the jury did what a true Constitutional jurors are supposed to do, as an independent entity, in fact as the fourth branch of government judge the law and the facts, determine if the governments actions against law abiding citizens is just or not.
This what happens when citizens fulfill the God ordained function -justice prevails. It we are May elected and appointed officials violating their oath of office because they have no fear of God in their hearts. Cultivating a fear of God is what we desperately need in America today. We do that by making true disciples of Jesus Christ.
Our Lord clearly instructed us just before He ascended to heaven what exactly was the commission for His followers here on earth. “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.
Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” Matthew 28:18-20
