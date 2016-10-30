Gene and guest co-host Greg Bishop, of “Radio Misterioso,” present noted Canadian UFO researcher Chris Rutkowski with a UFO sighting update. For Halloween, he’ll also focus on “ghosts and UFOs,” and where here are, in fact, actual differences, or if they are actually two manifestations of the same phenomenon. He’ll also cover his articles on the dangers of UFO fandom, and what Canadians actually believe about UFOs. Says his bio: “Chris Rutkowski, BSc, MEd, is a Canadian science writer and educator, with a background in astronomy but with a passion for teaching science concepts to children and adults. Since the mid-1970s, he also has been studying reports of UFOs and writing about his investigations and research.”