Fans of 70s and 80s rock might recall the name Gary Lachman, or his stage name, Gary Valentine, who was a founding member of Blondie, but left the band before it hit the big time. Since leaving show business, Gary has become “the author of more than a dozen books on the meeting ground between consciousness, culture, and the western inner tradition.” His latest work is entitled, “Beyond the Robot: The Life and Work of Colin Wilson,” about someone regarded as “one of the most underrated and defiant scholars of the 20th century.” Gary will also offer some insights into his musical career, New York’s rock scene in the late 1970s, and the interest of rock musicians in mystic subjects.